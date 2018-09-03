Clear
BREAKING NEWS: State troopers say the cyclist died after he was hit by a police officer. Full Story

Local Subway Robbed at Gunpoint

Steven Dilsizian reports

Posted: Mon Sep 03 16:38:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 03 16:38:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Local Subway Robbed at Gunpoint

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you tell us? greg... marylee... 28 year old josh langford went into this subway right behind me... and just bought a cookie. the store manager tells me when the cashier went to give him his change... langford demanded all of the money in the register and put his hand on a gun in his waistband. the store manager said langford took about three hundred dollars and ran off... huntsville police were able to find and arrest him at a near by gas station. he's now in the madison county jail. samuel peacock says he will never forget what happened. "he pretty much looked at her and was like... you know.. i dont want just the 4 dollars i want all the money thats in the register... dont say anything... i have a gun" i was told the subway security cameras were working during the incident and i am still trying to get footage of the scene. just before the show i was told the owner is still not there and the decision is up to him. reporting live in huntsville... steven dilsizian...waay31 news.
