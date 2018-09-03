Speech to Text for Tropical Storm Gordon Passes Well South Of The Tennessee Valley

and sunbathing ahead of the storm... starting september 10th-- our 4 pm show switches to an hour long. here's how it affects our afternoon coverage. tropical storm gordon is the big attention grabber in the southeastern u.s. the storm is organizing and slowly intensifying off the gulf coast of south florida monday afternoon and evening.gordon' s impact on the tennessee valley will likely be minimal and restricted to a small increase in showers on wednesday and thursday. the impact on the coast from alabama and northwest florida to mississippi and louisiana will be significantly bigger: heavy rain, damaging winds, occasional tornadoes, coastal flooding, and deadly rip currents. a hurricane watch is in effect for the alabama and mississippi coasts, including mobile, gulf shores, biloxi, and gulfport. a tropical storm warning includes the coast from the western florida panhandle through alabama and mississippi to louisiana, including new orleans, pensacola, mobile, fort walton beach, biloxi, and gulfport. here in the tennessee valley.... our labor day has been hot by dry, and the evening will follow similarly. the night is a good one for a cook out and a swim in the pool. we head back to work tuesday to start a shortened week. tuesday will become mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray