Speech to Text for Tropical Storm Gordon Strengthening In The Gulf, But Weather In Valley Stays Quiet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stephen ... tropical storm gordon is churning over tropical storm gordon is the big attention grabber in the southeastern u.s. the storm is organizing and slowly intensifying off the gulf coast of south florida monday afternoon and evening.gordon' s impact on the tennessee valley will likely be minimal and restricted to a small increase in showers on wednesday and thursday. the impact on the coast from alabama and northwest florida to mississippi and louisiana will be significantly bigger: heavy rain, damaging winds, occasional tornadoes, coastal flooding, and deadly rip currents. a hurricane watch is in effect for the alabama and mississippi coasts, including mobile, gulf shores, biloxi, and gulfport. a tropical storm warning includes the coast from the western florida