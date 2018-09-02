Clear

Gas prices increased this Labor Day weekend

This is the highest gas prices have been since 2014 during Labor Day weekend.

Posted: Sun Sep 02 16:20:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 02 16:20:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Morgan Hoover

Speech to Text for Gas prices increased this Labor Day weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

detailing the cause of the death. people are on the roads traveling this labor day weekend. but they might have to pay more at the pumps. waay 31's brittany collins spoke with people whose labor day plans ... include driving. the american automobile association reports that gas is the highest it's been since 2014 during the labor day weekend ... but drivers tell me those prices aren't affecting them. cruse--well you got to. you've got to keep paying for gas. if it gets 5 dollars a gallon, you'll just have to get you abetter job. jeff cruse isn't letting the gas prices stop him from traveling to memphis tennessee this weekend... cruse--i come up with a little bit of money...if it weren't for that, i wouldn't have afforded to go because the gas is so high. what are we going to do about it? according to the american automobile association --the national gas price is up 48 cents from this time last year...and it's the highest labor day gas prices since 2014... the price of a gallon of gas in alabama is 2.54... sandritter--we know we have to drive anyways. having three kids we constantly have to go places. timo sandritter is originally from germany...he says gas in america is cheap compared to what he used to pay... sandritter--you buy a liter. and it's 3.8 liters to a gallon and it's the same price per liter as it is a gallon. last labor day drivers in huntsville paid 2.27 per gallon..though the prices are higher this year--they're still going to enjoy their holiday travel while still staying safe. cruse--keep the speed down, keep my seat belt on, don't drink and drive, don't talk and text while you're driving. huntsvile police department dui task force will also continue traffic safety checkpoints and other traffic enforcement this weekend until sept 3rd. reporting in huntsville bc waay 31 news.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events