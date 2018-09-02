Speech to Text for Gas prices increased this Labor Day weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

detailing the cause of the death. people are on the roads traveling this labor day weekend. but they might have to pay more at the pumps. waay 31's brittany collins spoke with people whose labor day plans ... include driving. the american automobile association reports that gas is the highest it's been since 2014 during the labor day weekend ... but drivers tell me those prices aren't affecting them. cruse--well you got to. you've got to keep paying for gas. if it gets 5 dollars a gallon, you'll just have to get you abetter job. jeff cruse isn't letting the gas prices stop him from traveling to memphis tennessee this weekend... cruse--i come up with a little bit of money...if it weren't for that, i wouldn't have afforded to go because the gas is so high. what are we going to do about it? according to the american automobile association --the national gas price is up 48 cents from this time last year...and it's the highest labor day gas prices since 2014... the price of a gallon of gas in alabama is 2.54... sandritter--we know we have to drive anyways. having three kids we constantly have to go places. timo sandritter is originally from germany...he says gas in america is cheap compared to what he used to pay... sandritter--you buy a liter. and it's 3.8 liters to a gallon and it's the same price per liter as it is a gallon. last labor day drivers in huntsville paid 2.27 per gallon..though the prices are higher this year--they're still going to enjoy their holiday travel while still staying safe. cruse--keep the speed down, keep my seat belt on, don't drink and drive, don't talk and text while you're driving. huntsvile police department dui task force will also continue traffic safety checkpoints and other traffic enforcement this weekend until sept 3rd. reporting in huntsville bc waay 31 news.