SUNDAY 9 2 2018 WEATHER

Posted: Sun Sep 02 15:26:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 02 15:26:06 PDT 2018
i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
