Speech to Text for SUNDAY 9 2 2018 WEATHER

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

... looks like we're in store for a hot labor day. thanks chris! conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. i'm tracking hot and muggy conditions for labor day. more rain is possible due to a tropical system later this week. thanks chris! newlyweds in their eighties and nineties. you don't want to miss how this tennessee couple's courtship ... led to marriage. the u-n-a lions roared as the team made history this weekend. the university of north alabama won its first game as a division one team.