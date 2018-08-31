Speech to Text for All Access Alabama: Tide & Tigers

welcome back guys lynden blake here at mercedes benz stadium where auburn will take on washignton. top 10 match up of the weekend, auburn looking for redemption after sec loss and ucf, but they'll have to get that win without richard mcbryde the linebacker, he's out for the season. huge hit for the defense. deshaun davis told us earlier this week how much richard will be missed on defense. sot: it's good to see him actually around the footalll team and part of the brotherhood, but not having him there is eating him alive. not having him there as a leader, and knowing his love for the game hurts me. we will definitely be playing for him this year. some other games in the area, alabama a & m hosting miles college in the lewis crews classic. and una will take on southern utah, we'll get you those scores later, but for now, reporting for mercedes benz stadiumlynden blake, waay 31 sports. thanks lyndon. auburn fans are definatly taking advantage of the atlanta braves southern hospitality as they host auburn fans tonight. just check out this huge crowd. we've seen a ton of auburn fans here already we've heard a lot of war eagles. now some auburn fans are telling us they are prepared and pumped for the washington game tomorrow. cheryl tyndel- i am excited we are going to witness a win. aubun fan others tell us they think the game will be really close strembel- i don't thik we will be the tar out of them i think it will be a close game. we usually come slow out of the gates at the start and get better as the season goes on. look live tag: now we're just getting started with our football coverate. the big game kicks off tomorrow and we've also got alabama taking on louieville so make sure you stick with waay31 we will get back with you after this break. it's game day eve and i am right outside of camping world stadium in orlando where #1 alabama will