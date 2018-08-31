Speech to Text for Could Alabama get the lottery?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with mississippi one step closer to getting a state lottery... alabama could become the only southern state... and one of just five states in the entire country without a lottery. thanks for watching at ten. i'm greg privett. governor kay ivey is now weighing- in ... on whether alabama should gamble on a lottery. waay 31's kody fisher talked with people in huntsville about what has historically been a non- starter in the state. kody fisher "we know there are two sides to this debate about a lottery, but everyone i talked to today in huntsville is for it." pkg: brett williamson says its about time alabama got a lottery... brett williamson/lives in huntsville "i'd buy a lottery ticket in a heart beat if it was here. at least every week." he'd like to see the money raised through the lottery go to education... but he wouldn't mind seeing it spent on other things for the state as well... brett williamson/lives in huntsville "i think it would help fix the infrastructure of the roads and stuff like that. that way we can stop busting our tires." parker griffith/former u.s. congressman "ivey's afraid of her evangelical base. she doesn't want to; she thinks they're going to say bad things about her. they're going to say she's not a christian, or you're going to go to hell if you vote for a lottery. some crazy stuff. we've heard that for years." governor ivey also says the state is in doing well financially... and if the state uses money wisely there would not be a need for money from a lottery... griffith disagrees with the governor... parker griffith/former u.s. congressman "this state is out of money. this state basically is bankrupt. we do not like raising taxes. in loo of raising taxes we need to do the lottery." one huntsville woman said she'd like to see a lottery... with the money going to education... however, she worries that it could be used in other ways... raquel carr/lives in huntsville "think about how many people will buy tickets and how much money will be going in, so you want to know the money is being properly used." but another woman we talked to says the prize of so much money for education is worth the risk... misty braden/lives in huntsville "there's always risks that you take. you take a risk every day. you get in your car you drive and you risk being hit by a car. i mean, come on. let's get it together. get the lottery." tag: kody fisher "parker griffith tells waay 31 it is likely nothing will happen with this issue until after the november election. reporting in huntsville. kody fisher. waay 31 news."