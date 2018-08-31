News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested after child was left in hot car, police say
Full Story
Auburn finds common ground with Washington
Find out what Auburn and Washington have in common this weekend.
Posted: Fri Aug 31 20:29:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 31 20:29:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77°
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
76°
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86°
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
78°
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
73°
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial
Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder
Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released
Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background
Shooting victim's family calls for change
HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer
The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995
HPD Officers cleared by board in May
Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder
Most Popular Stories
Man arrested after child was left in car, police say
Paid to eat: New study pays people to eat avocados
Parole Board requests warrant for parolee 5 months too late
Authorities locate missing child
Man admits to police that he cut girlfriend's brake line to make crack pipe
Protesters ask Arab Board of Education to change fight song back
Limestone County couple arrested on child porn, sexual misconduct charges
Seven people hospitalized in Rogersville after contact with vape pen
Parole Board warrant issued after murder charges
Recorded sex proposition leads to arrest of Georgia sheriff's deputy
Community Events