Almost to Game Day

washington hails from the pnw, aka far far away from sec country. the huskies have tinkered in the top ranks of college football the last several years one reason being senior runningback myles gaskin. now auburn has never faced washington before, but the entire defense has been saying gaskin's name all fall camp. he's the guy they must contain saturday in order to get the win over the number 6 team in the nation. senior linebacker deshaun davis says gaskin is more of an aggressive runner than people think. gaskin is set to break all kinds of records for washington this season. if he runs for 52 yards or more saturday against the tigers, he'll be the runningback with the most yards in washington history. i could go on and on about other pac 12 records he's set to break this season. but auburn fans don't really care too much about that. they want to know, how does this auburn defense plan to stop him. deshaun davis they do a lot of shifting to get guys out of the gaps. so we are working trying to make sure we fit our gaps, because when we fit wrong, he's a good enough runningback to find that hole, and if he gets to that second level, well good luck. we gotta try to keep everything in front of us, so hopefully we can do that. good thing auburn's defense has deshaun davis, derrick brown, marlon davidson, jeremiah dinson and the rest of the squad. auburn's d is one of the best in the country, but their 2018 is simple, to be number 1. road to that starts tomorrow right here in mercedes benz stadium. back to you guys in orlando. hey lynden! the excitement is building here in orlando as the tied rolled into town earlier today...now just one sleep away from the camping world kickoff against louisville. we've been talking a lot about the quarterback situation and the defense...but i want to give some love to a group of guys who we're probably gonna be seeing a lot of. tide star runningback -- damien harris-- returns for his senior year after rushing for 1,000 yards the past 2 seasons -- if he puts up those kind of numbers again this year he'll be the first player in school history to do so. harris is joined by najee harris and brian robinson--- these guys make up what should be one of the best backfields in the country. they're strong--fast--an d experienced---no t to mention after playing and training together several years--they're not lacking in chemistry... damien harris "ya know, just the relationship we've formed among all the guys in the runningback room...we're playing together so well right now and our chemistry is so great. we're playing off of eachother and we compete with eachother, not in a sense of i'm trying to play more than you, i'm trying to get the ball more than you, but i'm trying to make you better." and it doesn't get much better than damien harris when it comes to college backs--expecting big things from him in his senior year and we'll probably get a great glimpse of his explosiveness tomorrow night against louisville. lynden i'm gonna send it back to you in atlanta, reporting in orlando, ml melendez waay 31 sports.