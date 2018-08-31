Speech to Text for HSV new app startup

... just go to waay tv dot com. new at five a local tech startup is taking its food app to the san francisco hack- a- thon. it will compete with other app creators from across the country the team who created the "check in, cheque out" app is based here in huntsville waay31s sierra phillips learned what this app could mean for the growing tech industry in huntsville "i'm here at huntsville west-- which is where this new app was created, right now the team is getting their presentation ready for that conference in california" brooks "you can see your bill- and then pay for it." matt brooks is part of the 5 person team responsible for the check-in, cheque out app. if and when it's launched, the app would eliminate almost all human interaction at a restaurant.you would check in, order your food and pay the bill on the app. brooks he told me they created the app to earn a spot in the high profile contest just outside silicon valley. brooks "hey- disrupt is doing this hack-a-thon, lets try to get a product idea-- create an app around it, and then submit it to them" the app will be presented to investors, other startups, and other companies brooks told me presenting the app is just a small part of where the huntsville tech industry is headed "a reason why i did this is i want to see where we are in comparison to silicon valley-- turns out we are not that far apart" he said this could mean big things for huntsville.... "this is just a way for us to spread hsv the name-- and say hey come check us out ...and big things for huntsville tech "we're here for a bigger purpose than just this one app-- next year i hope to have 3 or 4 and keep growing" ll "if all goes to plan you should be able to download the app within a year and use it at local huntsville restaurants, reporting in hsv, sp, waay31 news" the team worked with urban engine, a non-profit based here in huntsville geared towards