All Access Alabama: Tide & Tigers

emotions are running high as tomorrow will kick off college football's opening weekend. auburn will face washington at the chic fil a kickoff in atlanta. and alabama will soon take on louisville at the camping world kickoff in orlando, florida. we have our crews live there right now. we start off with waay 31 morning anchor najahe sherman and marylee melendez ... live from orlando where the team just arrived. greg... the fans i've spoke to here in orlando have traveled from all over to attend this game... they told me alabama football is more than just a game... it's a family. alabama alumni becky mitchell and mitzi bradford traveled here to orlando from alabama to watch the crimson tide take on the cardinals. the two go way back.. and their special connection is tied to bama... becky mitchell / alabama alumni there is a group of us that we kind of travel together and go to the games together, our husbands played together and like i said our husbands played together and we just have a blast. mitzi bradford / alabama alumni it's a family. it has been a family for 40 years. is agreat experience for our husbands, our children, everyone who has come through the university, i'm a graduate of the university too. we were roommates in college and our husband payed football together. top ranked, defending national champs alabama will face off agains louisville for their 100th season of football at saturday night's game. crimson tide fans told me they are confident alabama will deliver. to win. hahaha. always to win. not only do we have the #1 team in the county and a consistently top acc team taking the field...we also have two head coaches in nick saban and bobby petrino. these two have a long history with eachother that could be really interesting to see come game time tomorrow night... the two veterans faced each other for 4 years straight when petrino was head coach for arkansas from 2008-2011. saban calling petrino's time as head coach of the cardinals "historically good" but he's no forgotten any of their prior meetings evening suprising his fellow coaches and players watching old game tape of petrino... nick saban "like everybody was a little astonished i guess i would call it that i could call up every play we busted on them when they called big plays...formation...motion.... ..wh ole thing." that is quintessential saban right there, najahe---he is aman of preparation and that's what he has drilled into his team all summer long.... gus malzahn calls washington head coach chris petersen one of the good guys in the business. the huskies coming in to the peach state as the number six team in the country. thye're in all kinds of playoff talk, and coach says that's completely deserved. earlier this week he told us what auburn can expect defensively from this pac 12 powerhouse. ot: gus malzahn when i look at washington, defensively, they were a top 10 defense last year, they have nine starters back. they fly to the football, you can tell they know they're responsibilities. it's pretty incredible to watch, they're good against the run. so washington defense not really lacking... 9 starters back is huge. so both auburn and washington with that experience heading into week one will be huge for both teams. in sports we'll talk more washington offense, they have one guy who kirk hebstriet says is not getting the respect he deserves, and an auburn player agrees. that's all i have for now from mercedes-benz stadium, we'll send it back to orlando. "love them love them both i actually went to a ladies football camp this summer and they are pumped and ready to go."