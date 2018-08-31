Speech to Text for Parole revoked after arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

because we're dedicated to coverage you can count on. today, the waay 31 i- team pressed even harder about mistakes made by the parole board letting a man serving a life sentence out of prison. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. jimmy spencer is now charged with killing 3 people in guntersville. we took our questions straight to the parole board and learned they revoked the ex cons parole almost a month after police arrested him for the murders. waay 31's breken terry spent the past week trying to plough through the bureacracy that allowed a life- long criminal slip through the cracks. the parole board told us friday they didn't hold a delinquency hearing about jimmy spencer until two months after police in sardis arrested him on drug charges.it's also a month after police in guntersville arrested him for killing three people in guntersville on july 13. documents given to us by the alabama department of corrections reveal spencer's parole officer first requested a hearing on july 6th. in the request for a delinquency hearing, the parole officer wrote the arrest in sardis was the first he learned about spencer breaking terms of his parole. but spencer's first offense came in february when he walked away from a re-entry program in birmingham.workers at that center told me they alerted the parole board but couldn't provide any evidence. i pressed the parole board about the timeline from the arrest in sardis, to the parole officer's delayed response, a warrant for spencer's arrest and finally his delinquency hearing. friday, the parole board admitted there are issues in paroling people to non-state ran facilites like halfway houses. a be on the lookout and a hold should've been issued for spencer as soon as he walked away from his re-entry program and the parole board said there are often communication issues when inmates enter halfway houses instead of transition programs. for the waay 31 i-team, bt, waay 31 news. the parole board did ask for an arrest warrant against spencer on july 20th . a few days after police arrested him on capital murder charges. earlier this week, in this email-- the attorney general told waay 31 he questions why the parole board released spencer who was serving a life sentence and tried to escape prison 3 times. he also told us the assessment system to grant parole needs to be