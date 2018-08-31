Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested after child was left in hot car, police say Full Story

Small Chance For Rain For Friday Night Football & Memorial Day Weekend

Showers will be few and far between Friday evening and through our holiday weekend across the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Fri Aug 31 14:39:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 31 14:39:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Speech to Text for Small Chance For Rain For Friday Night Football & Memorial Day Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cloudy and muggy. a stray shower can't be ruled out for one or two of the high school games across the tennessee valley, but odds are we will stay dry. if you get a quick shower, it will likely be brief. temperatures will drop from 80s to 70s by half time, and the humidity will be high enough that the games will be muggy. thanks, stephen. thanks, stephen. your friday evening will be mostly cloudy and muggy. a stray shower can't be ruled out for one or two of the high school games across the tennessee valley, but odds are we will stay dry. if you get a quick shower, it will likely be brief. temperatures will drop from 80s to 70s by half time, and the humidity will be high enough that the games will be muggy. the chance for rain will stay rather low through the next seven days. saturday will be mostly cloudy. the sky may look rainy at times, and a stray shower is possible. for the most part, however, dry weather will prevail. saturday morning starts with muggy 70s, and we will warm toward 90 degrees in the afternoon. more breaks in the clouds are likely sunday, so the day will be brighter overall. there is also a slightly higher chance that you will get rain. that rain will come in the form of spotty showers that are a bit more numerous as compared to saturday. monday rounds out our labor day weekend,
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events