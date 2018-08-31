Speech to Text for Limestone County DA Aug 29

monday- friday 9am -6pm. new at five ... waay 31 is learning the limestone county district attorney's office is under-staffed. they fear, if they don't receive more help soon... cases could be delayed for years. district attorney brian jones is seeking two hundred thousand dollars from the county commission and additional funding from madison.. huntsville... and decatur to hire more help. waay31s steven dilsizian sat down with jones and learned more about this growing problem. raudel armenta - lives in athens "i feel like if i knew someone that had just been killed i would want that to be solved quickly... not have to wait a couple of years to figure out what happened." district attorney brian jones says if he doesn't get help soon, that's exactly what might happen to crime victims in limestone county. take sot: jones "as this office starts to dwindle in resources... we're going to make an adjustment in our ability to try cases... we're going to start picking and choosing which ones we can prosecute and which ones we cant" jones says he doesn't have enough money to hire more employees and with an increasing caseload... he can't do it all himself.jones requested two hundred thousand dollars from the county commission and wants to hire at least two new employees. take sot: brian jones "i want to address it now.. because if it gets worse then im going to have to explain to one of these victims im sorry i cant get to you for 2 to 3 years" jones says there is currently a two year delay to hear felony cases that go to trial. if he does not receive the help he needs... cuts will be made and the waiting period to hear cases will only get longer. take sot: brian jones - limestone county district attorney "if we reduce the number of prosecutors and the number of support staff that number is going to go even higher jones is also turning to huntsville... madison... and decatur for help. if a driver receives a traffic ticket from a madison or huntsville police officer in limestone county... jones argues his office should receive a solicitors fee of 23 dollars and 50 cents from that citation... it's money he says he needs and is not getting.... and with more people moving to the area... jones is worried his case load will continue to grow. take sot: "they see new houses... apartments....unfortunately being the district attorney, i see it as a dramatic spike in crime" in limestone county...steven dilsizian...waay31 news. jones says the money requested would be enough to hire two new assistant district attorneys... each position would cost approximately 66 thousand dollars. so far, he has not received a decision fromcounty commissioners...