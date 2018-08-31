Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

DAVIE, Fla. -- A six-foot lizard has been seen roaming a Florida neighborhood. It can pose a danger to children and pets, and trappers are trying to locate it.

The lizard, known as the water monitor, has been frequenting back yards in Davie, Florida for at least three weeks. Trappers are out in full force, leaving cages so they can capture the animal.

The lizard is not native to Florida. It's found in Asia and this particular lizard is about six feet in length, and more than two feet wide.

Trappers have been out searching for it to no avail, and the lizard can be dangerous especially around pets and children.

The Lieberman family have two small children, and worry about their safety, after the lizard was found making its rounds on their property three weeks ago.

"They swim. It's a water monitor, so he can swim fast. He can run fast, and he can get ahold of the kids fast. So one bite from them, and it could be pretty devastating," said homeowner Zack Lieberman.

Some neighbors said they believe the lizard may actually be someone's pet that lives nearly, but officials have not confirmed if the lizard is a pet, or who it may belong to.