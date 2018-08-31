Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

SYNDEY -- A group of mothers in Sydney have become the adoptive parents to young calves affected by Australia's historic drought.

The women stepped in to care for the calves, bringing them to their back yards in Terrey Hills from their drought-ravaged farms.

They pay for the feed out of their own pockets, and more calves are on the way.

The group has no experience with farm animals, but have warmed to the job quickly.

This is only a temporary move for the calves They'll stay with their new "moms" for the next two months, feeding from the bottle until they're big enough and strong enough to head back to the farm.