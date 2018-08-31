Clear

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

A group of mothers in Sydney have become the adoptive parents to young calves affected by Australia's historic drought.

Posted: Fri Aug 31 08:14:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 31 08:24:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

Speech to Text for Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

SYNDEY -- A group of mothers in Sydney have become the adoptive parents to young calves affected by Australia's historic drought.

The women stepped in to care for the calves, bringing them to their back yards in Terrey Hills from their drought-ravaged farms.

They pay for the feed out of their own pockets, and more calves are on the way.

The group has no experience with farm animals, but have warmed to the job quickly.

This is only a temporary move for the calves They'll stay with their new "moms" for the next two months, feeding from the bottle until they're big enough and strong enough to head back to the farm.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events