Speech to Text for Auburn injury update and Scouting Louisville

still rocking and rollin at mercedes benz stadium in the atl, beautiful facility, it will be bustling in less than 48 hours when number 9 auburn takes on number six washington auburn dealing with some injuries as we head into week one, richard mcbryde out for the season with a neck injury, mentioned earlier joey gatewood, the true freshman, out for this game with thumb injury. and jamel dean is injured. he has a hurt hand, but malzahn says he'll play through, helping out that auburn secondary. behind him and some of the other d backs are true freshman, smoke monday, jamien sherwood, and christian tutt. whew lot of youngins in the mix heading into kickoff weekend, and malzahn feels great about that depth on defense. those three freshman you see on the depth chart, they've earned that. we're trying to develop that depth in the secondary, obviously the older guys we know what we're getting with them, but the young guys, they just got to go out there an execute. malzahn says this is one of his most talented defenses. the players like to call it studid d. we'll see how they stack up soon.. back to you demetria! thanks lynden, we're just two days away from the kickoff between the defending national champs and louisville andnick saban is bringing up some old memories. he told his team after their loss in the iron bowl that they quote lost their identity well he's talking about that identity again...focusing in on the defense. saban in his final press conference before game day talked about the strength of louisville's offense and this is without 1st round draft pick and heisman winning quarterback lamar jackson. the tide's defense will be put to their first test---they're is always dominant and really the teams strength in many ways--but nick saban is not showing all confidence as this group of guys are more inexperienced than in previous years. "i wouldn't say it's a concern but how are we gonna establish an identity on defense. are they gonna be able to play together are they gonna be able to sustain performance...if something bad happens are they gonna respond the right way. this louisville team does return a lot of starters and they've got a talented guy at quarterback stepping into lamar jackson's shoes. but alabama defense is a beast to face whether they're young or experienced.