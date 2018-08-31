Speech to Text for Auburn and Alabama inching closer to kickoff games

need leading up to the big games! we'll start tonight with waay 31 sports director lynden blake in atlanta... hey guys, we made it to mercedes benz stadium in downtown atlanta, where auburn and washington will square off saturday at 2:30. man, can it be game day already? we've talked a lot about alabama's qb situation, and for good reason, but what does it mean to the tigers to have jarrett stidham back in the saddle? stidham is gus malzahn's third returning starting quarterback, last year stidham put together the second best passing campaign in school history , completing 66.5 percent of his passes for a little over 3,000 yards. 18 touchdowns. wow, only former auburn qb to pass more yards in a single season is no other than former assistant coach, damien craig. one of the reasons the redshirt junior opted to say at auburn another season was malzahn giving him more control during the game. and that in turn, gave stidham a boost in confidence. you know being in the system a full year i feel better. this is home away from home, i mean texas will always be home, but this is home away from home now, it's a great place with a lot of great people, whever you get to go play football with ryan davis darius slaton chandler cox, prince tega, the entire defense, it's fun. stidhams backups for this game are malik willis, you know him from last year, and cord sandberg the professional baseball player turned auburn tiger at 4 years old. joey gatewood ruled out for washington with a thumb issue. i'll have a little more on the auburn injuries coming up in sports. but for now we'll send it back to you guys in the studio. we know there will be louisville fans in orlando but we've also gotta factor in the ucf fans that will be making some noise after the ncaa released their latest records book with knights are the co national champions with the crimson tide. and bama fans are not going to be happy about this....an orlando lawyer and ucf fan bought a banner to fly over the game saturday! the attorney says the sign will say "ucf - co national champs 13-0 chad barr law "and it will be flying over the stadium for 3 hours and will end one hour prior to kickoff. this news came out since nick sabans final press conference before saturday so no reaction from the 7 time national champion coach yet... pretty sure he will not be looking up in the sky during pre game warm ups... he is of course super focused on louisville and all the returners they have this year... and by the wayyou can catch auburn and alabama's season openers right here on waay-31 on september first... we'll have crews live in atlanta