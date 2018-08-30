Speech to Text for Arab High School won't reinstate fight song

new at ten.... the arab high school fight song dixie won't be making a comeback any time soon! that's even after about 60 people showed up at the board of education meeting tonight to protest the change! waay 31's kody fisher spoke to people on both sides of the issue to find out what could happen next,,, "the people who came to protest here tonight at arab high school to get the fight song dixie reinstated as the fight song for the high school left disappointed." a vast majority of people at the meeting showed they want dixie reinstated as the fight song by standing... but the superintendent is standing by his decision... stacy lee george/lives in arab "i assumed this was going to happen and so what i did was i did this as diplomacy. you know, trying to be diplomatic." superintendent john mullins is not surprised by the amount of people who don't like his decision... john mullins/superint endent arab city schools "i don't think the change could have ever been made here without controversy." he's standing behind his reason for changing the fight song from dixie... which is seen as a racist song by many in the south... john mullins/superint endent arab city schools "it is a song that unfortunately, and historically, been tied to people and events that are divisive." he says the amount of people here trying to get the board of education... and himself to change their minds about the song does not sway his decision at all... john mullins/superint endent arab city schools "our plans are to move forward. our plans are to let our students at arab high school select from a variety of songs, possibly even us compose a song." stacy lee george is an organizer of the protesters... he says this is just plan a... plan b is to petition the city council... who appoints the board of education members... to appoint member who will change the song back... but if they dont... stacy lee george/lives in arab "if they choose to support this board then; they are elected and we will just defeat everybody that stands against us on this issue." george plans do to that via registering people to vote... and mobilizing them... stacy lee george/lives in arab "i will not back down. i will not go away.' kody fisher "with protesters having a distinct plan of how they plan on moving forward this issue is far from over and we plan on being here throughout the process to see how everything plays out. reporting in arab, kody fisher,