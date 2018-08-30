Speech to Text for Warrant issued after arrest

the waay31 i-team keeps digging into parole documents spelling out how a criminal serving a life sentence was let out on parole, continually broke conditions of his parole and is now charged with killing three people in guntersville. thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton. dan shaffer has the night off. the i-team obtained the documents after the attorney general admitted the parole board made a mistake letting jimmy spencer out of prison and said the system needs to be re- examined. waay 31's breken terry spent the past 7 hours sifting through the documents and learned even more about how spencer slipped through the cracks. these court documents help show the lack of communication that allowed jimmy spencer to roam the streets for months after walking away from a re-entry program. waay 31 was the first to tell you police in sardis arrested him on drug charges on june 14th.the chief told me his officers followed the book and alerted the parole board.but no one responded until july 6th. weeks after spencer was out of jail again. that's when his parole officer sent this request to declare spencer delinquent and recommended sending him to a different re-entry program for better supervision. according to the parole boards policies and procedues spencer's drug charge wasn't severe enough to send him back to prison. those same procedures also state deliquency hearings are supposed to happen weekly but it's unclear if the board ever heard spencer's deliquency case. it was only after jimmy spencer was charged with killing three people and back in custody that the parole board requested an arrest warrant. bt waay31 waay31 also learned tonight --attorney general steve marshall knew two of spencer's victims and even attended parole hearings with one of them on another case. the attorney generals office explained to us -- they did not know about spencers violent past because he was mis labeled in the system as a non victim offender. the attorney general's office is now saying the parole boards policies are questionable. they sent us this statement saying this case also raises concerns with the board's risk assessment procedures and whether the implementation of this process is failing the public governor kay ivey also said she knows the victim notificaiton system is flawed and has asked the parole board to fix their problems. this is a case waay 31's been following from the start -- you can check out our stories under the i-team tab on waay t--v dot