Clear

Heavy Showers On Friday Could Impact High School Football

Showers will be spotty Friday afternoon, but they could increase during our Friday night football games at the high schools across the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Thu Aug 30 20:26:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 30 20:26:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Speech to Text for Heavy Showers On Friday Could Impact High School Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

based. chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. v showers and heavy thunderstorms from our thursday afternoon can linger into the evening. the areas of heavy rain have not been as widespread as we had inticipated. data this afternoon indicate the approaching cold front stalled over tennessee, keeping the focus for the more widespread rain and thunderstorms to our north. while we have had some development, it hasn't been as widespread as we had anticipated since that core of more thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in the show.
