Speech to Text for WAAY 31 Sports All Access Alabama Tide & Tigers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's an exciting time for auburn fans in the tennessee valley, saturday, there's a good shot former prep players from the area will see playing time. jordyn peters made some outstanding plays for the tigers last year, malzahn will be looking for him to come up big again in the secondary.. right now he's second team, but coach said a lot of the second team guys will see action. at running back kam martin holds it down. but malzahn says there's a place in the rotation for former austin black bear asa martin. asa martin will be out there so i would say those four guys will all this first game in some capacity. the other guys gus refers to are jatarvious whitlow, and shaun shivers. asa saw action in the a day game, but man would it be cool for him to have himself a day in atlanta. well alabama is set to pay this weekend too against lousiville in orlando, mary lee melendez is in the sunshine state with the latest on bama... thanks lynden, we're just two days away from the kickoff between the defending national champs and louisville andnick saban is bringing up some old memories. he told his team after their loss in the iron bowl that they quote lost their identity well he's talking about that identity again...focusing in on the defense. saban in his final press conference before game day talked about the strength of louisville's offense and this is without 1st round draft pick and heisman winning quarterback lamar jackson. the tide's defense will be put to their first test---they're is always dominant and really the teams strength in many ways--but nick saban is not showing all confidence as this group of guys are more inexperienced than in previous years. "i wouldn't say it's a concern but how are we gonna establish an identity on defense. are they gonna be able to play together are they gonna be able to sustain performance...if something bad happens are they gonna respond the right way. this louisville team does return a lot of starters and they've got a talented guy at quarterback stepping into lamar jackson's shoes. but alabama defense is a beast to face whether they're young or experienced. reporting in atlanta, marylee melendez, waay 31 sports....back to you in atlanta lynden! ad lib