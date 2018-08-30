Speech to Text for Football fans believe in their teams

and other major traveling holidays. it's the countdown to the citrus bowl as the alabama crimson tide gets ready to face off against the louisville cardinals during college football's opening weekend in 2018. the waay 31 crew is there live.. we begin with waay 31's najahe sherman... who arrived to orlando this afternoon and spoke with loyal fans on both sides... alabama and louisville fans have already started to take over orlando.... and both sides feel their team will deliver. defending champs alabama have played twice in orlando before the tide and cardinals have met three previous times... with the most recent match in 1991. one fan i met told me even though alabama is favored to win this... she believes in louisville... however one devoted husband told me the only option in household is to root for alabama. 6:37:47:26 scott wilson / alabama fan - one reason, my wife. where she goes i go and that's it. so between the two of you she's the hard core fan? i married into the tickets and so now i follow them just like she does. 6:34:29:05 kathryn payne / louisville fan i have faith. i have faith in them. look at lamar, we have a good coach, we have good people and they are doing the best that they can with what they have to work with and they've got great talent and that's all that counts. alabama is going for back- to-back national titles, its sixth championship since 2009. najahe, we know there will be louisville fans here but we've also gotta factor in the ucf fans that will be making some noise after the ncaa released their latest records book with knights are the co national champions with the crimson tide. and bama fans are not going to be happy about this....an orlando lawyer and ucf fan bought a banner to fly over the game saturday! the attorney says the sign will say "ucf - co national champs 13-0 chad barr law "and it will be flying over the stadium for 3 hours and will end one hour prior to kickoff. this news came out since nick sabans final press conference before saturday so no reaction from the 7 time national champion coach yet... pretty sure he will not be looking up in the sky during pre game warm ups... he is of course super focused on louisville and all the returners they have this year... so coming up in sports i'll be diving into the matchup and how alabama's defense is going to be key. auburn is used to playing top out of conference teams, they've matched up against clemson in recent years, but this top ten matchup is the first meeting between the schools. auburn quarterback jarrett stidham says he's been studying washington film for nearly a year. he knows they bring a a stacked defense but he feels ready for the challenge, saying this year's team chemistry is the best it's been since he stepped on campus. jarrett stidham they're going to be good, the secondary speaks for itself. lots of great players, but at the same time we have a lot of great players. i think it's going to be a great matchup.guys like ryan davis, darius slayton, those guys can play ball too. so i'm excited to see them match up with those guys from washington and see what they can do. saturday 2:30 is when he'll see what his receivers can do. you can just feel the energy here in atlanta, it's almost game day finally... guys i know you can feel it too down in orlando...