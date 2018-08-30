Speech to Text for Sheriff's office gets tech dog

new this evening... meet banner--- the madison county sheriff's office -- newest member of the "internet crimes against children task force." "banner" can sniff hidden media storage devices... he is ready to get the bad guys off the streets in madison county. tonight--waay 31's sydney martin is live at the madison county sheriff's office - after learning the department's newest k-9 is the first of his kind in the state. deputy banner is here after spending several months training in indiana to sniff out devices as small as this s-d card in my hand. the sheriff's office told me it'll take him along when serving search warrants to make sure no evidence is left behind. dog running around an 11 thousand dollar grant helped bring deputybanner to madison county. the dog will help his handler who's a internet crime investigators catch criminals in the act. lt. donny shaw, mad co sheriff's office"after the investigators and deputies go in they can bring in the k-9 behind them to make sure they haven't missed any media." deputy banner will be searching for media devices such as flash drives, s-d cards, hard drives---anything criminals might be trying to hide. dogs with his same training have been crucial in solving cases in other states. lt. donny shaw, mad co sheriff's office "jared fogle the former spokesman for subway. several years back he was involved in production and the downloading of child pornography and the evidence was actually detected by one of these dogs." shaw said the dog's only been in madison county for a week but at his training --he was able to go out with law enforcement and recover media devices. lt. donny shaw, mad co sheriff's office"he had an exercise with an agency in indiana and he did find electronic media for that search warrant." the sheriff's office told us they hope when banner's not busy helping catch criminals they hope to use his as a therapy dog for victims and for deputies in the department. now the sheriff's office told us they will be lending out banner's expertise to other agencies as needed... and he will be at work everyday with his handler. live in mad co sm waay 31 news.