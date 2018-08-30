Speech to Text for Parole violation warrants issued for Jimmy Spencer after arrest for triple murder

a breaking news update as the waay 31 i-team digs deeper into court documents and warrants revealing the errors police say led to the murder of three people in guntersville. thanks for joining us. i'm demetria mcclenton. dan shaffer is off tonight. new at 6we know a parole officer thought richard spencer---- a lifelong criminal out on parole should get another chance even after police arrested him on drug and eluding charges in sardis! waay 31's breken terry followed this story since the beginning and continued to push for answers on her way to another assignment. she's live in atlanta after obtaining the documents. i just finished searching alabama's board of pardons rules and regulations.it says the parole board should only revoke someone's parole if it's a violent class a felony offense. police in sardis arrested jimmy spencer on june 14th.the chief there told me his officers immediately searched a national database, saw he was on parole and contacted the parole board.but spencer's parole officer didn't respond with a request to declare him delinquent for almost a month.by that time, spencer pled guilty to the drug charges-- received a suspended sentence and was put on probation. exactly one week after the officer's request. police in guntersville say spencer killed three people.three days after police arrested him on homicide charges, the parole board finally issued an arrest warrant for spencer. court documents also show spencer broke conditions of parole at least two other times. his parole officer said he didn't know about them but the re-entry program he walked away from says they reported him missing. yesterday, the state attorney general admitted mistakes were made in letting spencer out of prison in the first place and the current guidelines the parole board uses.several investigations are underway and i'm talking to agents about them every day.for now, live in atlanta, bt, waay 31 news. here are some key facts the waay31 i-team has been able to uncover on spencer after he was let out of prison in january 2018. he walked away from a mission center where he was supposed to be for 6 months within 3 weeks of arriving. the center says they notified the parole officer. in may--- spencer is written misdemanor citation in guntersville state park. in june, guntersville police were called by a woman spencer is now charged with killing - but he cooperated and police couldn't arrest him. again nothing pops up in a national crime data base on him. on the same day in june - spencer is arrested by sardis police for resisitng arrest and drug charges. they contact the state about him and nothing is done again. police say one month later on july 13 he killed three people in guntersville. you can check past and future stories on the jimmy spencer case on our website. that's waay tv