Speech to Text for Labor day driving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 5 -- a report lists alabama as the deadliest state to drive in during the labor day weekend. the report from safewise states there are about 21 car crash fatalities per 100- thousand people. waay 31's rodneya ross talked to local law enforcement about driving safety this weekend and how they're ready to keep you safe. as people are loading up their cars to hit the road for the holiday weekend local law enforcement agencies are preparing to keep the roads safe. vo: sergeant clayton jordan with madison city police told me officers will continue their "drive sober or get pulled over" campaign starting at six tonight with extra officers on the streets. governor kay ivey signed a grant that covers overtime pay for extra officers to patrol during labor day and other major traveling holidays. the extra officers will be out until three a-m the whole holiday weekend. sot: jordan "we'll have officers that are designated to doing just that looking for impaired drivers." vo: holly guthrie has plans to travel to south carolina for the holiday. she told me as a nurse she has seen lots of patients hurt by impaired drivers and she is happy law enforcement steps up patrols to keep everyone safe. sot: guthrie "i think if it's going to help us to be more safe i think it would be a good thing." vo: jordan told me there were 49 total crashes involving drugs or alcohol in 2017. of those 49, only one was fatal. as far as d-u-i incidents over labor day weekend 20-17? sot: jordan "we didn't have any collisions or anything like that. we did have one arrest for dui." vo: despite good results last year -- jordan is stressing the importance of being safe this holiday. he says you should arrange rides ahead of time and never get behind the wheel if you're impaired. many of the people i talked to today shared the same thoughts. sot: tills "drive safe and be blessed." ll out : the city of huntsville will also have checkpoints throughout the weekend. you'll need to have your license, proof of insurance, and registration as you go through them. in madison, rr, waay 31 news. we asked huntsville police for the number of d-u-i crashes in the city