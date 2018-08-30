Speech to Text for Spring pygmy fish habitat

as we learn it. thanks for watching i'mdemetriamcclenton. dan shaffer has the evening off. tonight, the fight is still underway over the small fish near the future site of themazda-toyota manufacturing plant. waay 31 learned the u-s fish and wildlife service has agreed to try to find an alternative habitat for the fish to live--- in order to keep the spring pygmy sunfish from going extinct. waay31's sydney martin talked with the nonprofit tennessee riverkeeper along with the center of biological diversity to find out what this means for their lawsuit against mazda-toyota and the city of huntsville. darth lozzorn, lives in limestone county , "i think that if they have the opportunity to relocate the fish that would be the best of all worlds." the non-profit tennessee riverkeepertold waay 31 the u-s fish and wildlife service announced it might have an area that maybe suitable for the endangered spring pygmy sunfish. david whiteside, founder tennessee riverkeeper "this is not a magical solution for all the problems. we encourage toyota mazda to follow the laws and take every step that they canto protect the current population and current habitat of the spring pygmy sunfish". david whiteside told us it's still too soon to know if the habitat is suitable for the fish to help it not only reproduce but also to thrive and possibly getoff the endangered species list. during the next 5 months experts from the service will be analyzing the conditions of an unknown site on wheeler national wildlife refuge to determine if it will be a good home --according to whiteside. whiteside "we want to make sure the spring pygmy sunfish survives for the future in as many sites as possible and we don't want to put all our eggs in one basket and we don't want to say know that we have this new site the new habitat designated we can forget about all the other habitats" whiteside also told us protecting the fish at it's existing creek near the mazda- toyota future site is still the center for biological diversity and the riverkeeper's priority because it's not guaranteed that the population will survive in the new site. and lozzorn told us he hopeful that a permanent home for the fish is found soon because he believes it's just delaying growth in the area. darth lozzorn, lives in limestone county , 'it's the old saying. time is money. if you're talking about these jobs we gotta have. you can look out here and see everyone that is working now and the equipment. it's going to happen. so the sooner the better. let's get the pygmy fish whatever taken care of.' syd "the center for biological diversity said if the u.s. fish and wildlife service doesn'tcomplet e the critical habitat designation by the end of january than it will continue to take legal action against them. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." now the 60-day wait period for when the "tennessee now the 60-day wait period for when the "tennessee riverkeeper" and the center for biological diversity can sue mazda-toyota and the city of huntsville ends on october 15th. both organizations would not comment if the u.s fish and wildlife's service work would make them stop from suing project leaders to save