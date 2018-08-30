Speech to Text for Storms Not Widespread, But They're Still Here

for details on the application. showers and heavy thunderstorms from our thursday afternoon can linger into the evening. the areas of heavy rain have not been as widespread as we had inticipated. data this afternoon indicate the approaching cold front stalled over tennessee, keeping the focus for the more widespread rain and thunderstorms to our north. while we have had some development, it hasn't been as widespread as we had anticipated since that core of more widespread activity is displaced north of us. can we still get some heavy thunderstorms? yes, but they will be spotty, leaving much of the tennessee valley dry. areas that get rain can get easily a half-inch to an inch with locally higher amounts of 1-2 inches from the heaviest thunderstorms. spotty showers can linger through about midnight, then we will dry out for the friday morning drive. friday stays mostly dry with the exception of spotty development that starts picking up across the shoals between noon and 2 pm. that tracks northward, leaving behind generally dry conditions for the evening drive. then heavy thunderstorms from down south may enter the tennessee valley starting between 7 pm and 8 pm. heavy rain can increase through 10 pm and linger through around midnight-1 am before fading quickly. this has potential to be a high impact situation for those of you at the high school football games friday night. take ponchos to the game, and be ready for a wet, soggy evening. as long as it's just rain, it isn't likely to be too dangerous. lightning and thunder will mean a need to run inside quickly. the labor day weekend will be mostly dry and hot. a few stray showers are possible each day. high temperatures will be in the lower 90s with lows in the 70s.