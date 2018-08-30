Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

WEST POINT, Utah -- Starbucks and a Smith's grocery store are apologizing to a Utah woman after she said she found a nasty surprise in her drink.

Deneice Lee could be called a Starbucks connoisseur.

"[I spend] over $500 a month on Starbucks. We're there, like I said, 1-2-3 times a day sometimes," Lee said.

But a trip to the Starbucks location inside the Smith's in West Point, Utah on Aug. 26 left more than a bad taste in her mouth.

"My last drink of it, it just tasted like burnt rubber, honestly," she said.

Lee said the drink didn't taste right, and after drinking half of the beverage, she dumped out the cup on her lawn and found a tablet.

Lee said she was later told by another Starbucks employee that the tablet was for cleaning the espresso machine.

Starbucks issued a statement that said in part, "Smith's store director and our customer service team have apologized to the customer directly for the mistake and worked to assure her of our commitment to make this right."

Lee spent several hours in the emergency room.

"I was scared to death. I … really panicked. I had no idea what I had ingested," she said.

Lee said she wants reimbursement for her medical bills, but hasn't decided if she will seek any further action.

"I honestly think it was an honest mistake. I would hope it's an honest mistake. I really just don't ever want it to happen to anyone else," she said.

Starbucks said the mistake should never have happened, and they are working with Smith's to remind associated about cleaning procedures designed to help prevent this type of situation.