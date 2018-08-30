Speech to Text for Local teams to play in Freedom Bowl this weekend, Trent Richardson Returns To Bama

happy humpday we are almost to kickoff weekend of college football folks, i mentioned yesterday waay- 31 would be traveling to atlanta for auburn washington, but we're not the only ones heading to the peach state this weekend, two local teams are competiting in the freedom bowl. oh yeah, bob jones and muscle shoals will be playing against some of the top high school football programs in the country out in atlanta... first up friday at five, the patriots are taking on mainland out of daytonta beach.bob jones got that close 17-16 victory over christian brothers last friday. muscle shoals will strap up saturday, going up against chaminade-madonna out of hollywood florida. now the lions are ranked top 50 in the nation...so huge test for shoals saturday.. now remember the trojans are feeling pretty good, coming off a 31-0 shutout win over deshler. and by the wayyou can catch auburn and alabama's season openers right here on waay-31 on september first... we'll have crews live in atlanta as the tigers take on the huskies at 2:30 -- followed by our all access alabama tide and tigers special! and after that...we've got the tide takin' on the louisville cardinals at 7-o'clock -- with live post game from orlando... a lot of moving parts this weekend, but alabama a and m will be holding down the 256, playing their season opener against miles college out of birmingham at louis crews stadium. the louis crews classic gets undeway at 6 ...a and m has one three straight against miles... as for the big question who's going to start at qb? well conell maynor has aquill glass and dylan smith listed as player a and player b... so looking a lot like bama right now. but coach says it will truly be a game time decision. lets wrap up sports tonight with some good news for crimson tide rans, trent richardson is coming back to bama. today he signed an aaf contract with the birmingham franchise. so he'll get a chance to rebound his football career. he's actually been practicing in t town. his primiary goal with this new league is to get back into the nfl. ad-lib sports