Madison getting new traffic lights

from the county commission... new at ten... madison is getting more stoplights! right now - construction is going on to put up new traffic signals at four different intersections in the city... here's a look at where these traffic signals are... three of them are along hughes road... and the other is on county line road... waay 31's kody fisher is live in madison with when they'll be turned on and how people expect the lights to impact traffic... according to the city engineering department -- all four intersections should be up and working by the end of september at the latest... but they could be turned on in waves... as they get finished... micah cleveland lives in madison... and does not like the new lights being put up... nats: micah cleveland/lives in madison "at least the ones on hughes don't really need them too much, because it's just going to turn into another wall triana where there's more lights than traffic really requires." the city of madison is spending roughly 200- thousand dollars per intersection from the city's engineering budget... the goal is to help traffic flow from the streets feeding in to hughes rd... and to increase safety for those cars entering the road during heavy traffic... micah cleveland/lives in madison "i wasn't aware they were terribly unsafe to begin with, but i guess safety wise it does make it a little bit easier to make left turns on to hughes rd." kody gilliland "people i'm talking to say getting a safe left hand turn out of these intersections takes them a really long time, so i'm going to time it it out to see how long it takes." once i got to the stop sign at hughes rd and bradford farms dr... i sat for over a minute behind two cars who were waiting to make a safe left turn... nats: once it was my turn... i was able to find a gap pretty quickly... for a grand total of about a minute and twenty five seconds... but one person who lives in this neighborhood says it routinely takes him much longer... preston skipworth/lives in madison "thirty to forty minutes at least. just to get out of the neighborhood? yes sir. in the mornings? in the mornings." skipworth said he hopes the light cuts down on how long he sits at the light... meanwhile... cleveland... who will not have to regularly use one of the lights to get on to hughes rd... is skeptical they will have an overall good impact... micah cleveland/lives in madison "i always reserve judgement until the facts are in place, but my initial gut reaction is it's just going to get in the way." the city of madison says once the signals are ready to be turned on they will flash for a few days to let people know they are there before being put in to full use... which should be by the end of september for all four intersections... reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay