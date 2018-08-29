Speech to Text for athens city changes

new at 4-- the city of athens might see some changes to the downtown area in the next couple of years. city leaders are working with a consulting firm this week - and they want your input. waay 31's sierra phillips talked to people in athens today about what could be next for downtown athens richardson "this is us-- this is classic southern small town" the classic, southern small city of athens may look different in the next 3-5 years. right now, the consulting group, "athens mainstreet" is working with business owners, citizens and community leaders to decide the future of the city. they plan to answer 3 questions this week... higginbotham- "what are the assets of downtown athens, what is downtown athens lacking, and where would you like to see it in the future" amy higginbotham has been a business owner in downtown athens for 5 years and is apart of the discussion. she told me she has a few ideas for where athens can improve. higginbotham "downtown needs to be more cosumer friendly so thats safety, of course, walk-ability, and growth all around" after this week the group will make a plan on which changes are to come. this could mean more music, restaurants, or apartments. richardson "they will leave, crunch some data, and then we'll get a plan to impliment in the next 3-5 years" this is expected to cost 20- thousand dollars. the money will come from city and county funds and grants. in athens, sierra phillips waay31 news there are 23 other alabama cities working with the nonprofit consulting group, mainstreet alabama including decatur and florence. the meeting in athens is tonight at 5:30 in