Speech to Text for Accusations against former principal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details... waay 31 is working to learn more about the "absence notations rules" from the alabama state department of education. this comes after the former hazel green's principal darrell long resigned. his attorney said he was accused of removing certain absence notations from school records -- for students who already dropped out. long and his attorney claim that every high school in the state does this. waay 31's brittany collins made some phone calls to find out if this is true. i reached out to the state department of education to see if principal's are allowed to remove absences for certain students who have already dropped out...they told me they're not aware of that being a law...nor are they aware of any schools in the state doing this. sydner--i don't understand why the absences would matter if you're quitting and dropping out of high school. it shouldn't effect the principal on that part. many people in hazel green are wanting to learn more about the removal of absence notations...and they're confused as to why former principal darrell long would be accused of doing this. andrews--it's odd and just switching anything permanent records is very weird and kind of sketchy. according to long's attorney eric artrip--long was told by the school system that he only had 24 hours to resign or face possible termination and criminal charges...now long wants to repeal his resignation. but the board of education moved forward with hiring a new principal, dr. quinn headen. andews--it's odd to just make everything finalized and say okay let's try again.. former hazel green high school students spoke highly of long...but they also know current principal -dr. quinn headen...because he used to be the assistant principal at meridianville middle school. andrews--he was cool. he seems to really connect with the students. so i think he'll do really good. snyder--he was a pretty good guy. he was fair about the principal. he wasn't too harsh. i just spoke with attorney eric artrip within the last hour... he explained to me that it wasn't fair for darnell long to be forced to make a critical decision in 24 hours. they'll decide what to do next after the madison county school disitrct responds to their letter. reporting in madison county bc waay 31 news.