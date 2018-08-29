Speech to Text for Attorney General's office weighs in on Spencer parole

in the last hour, the attorney general's office told the waay 31 i-team it's concerned about the parole board's decision to release a man serving a life sentence, who is now charged with killing three people... including a child. you're looking at part of the statement sent just after 5 this evening about jimmy spencer.he's charged with killing three people in guntersville. the a-g's office wrote, "mister spencer was improperly categorized as a 'non-victim' offender.as a result, our office of victim assistance was not alerted to his violent past. this case also raises concerns with the board's risk of assessment procedures and whether the implementation of this process is failing the public" end quote. thanks for joining us.i'm dan shaffer. i'm demetria mcclenton.the a-g's statement came just hours after the governor told the i-team something must be done. we have live team coverage for you tonight. we start live in guntersville where waay 31's steven diszlian questioned the governor about the parole board's decision. dan... demetria...im here at the guntersville state park lodge where i asked governor ivey about what actions she will take against the parole board after granting jimmy spencer... who was serving a life sentence... parole...i also asked governor ivey about the state's failure to notify anybody about spencer's release. ivey emphasized her legal staff is continuing to investigate what exactly happened with spencer but she is very aware of the situation. now the franklin county district attorney... the attorney generals office and one of spencer's original victims were never notified of spencer's parole hearing in 2017... which is against the law. ivey says she is looking into it... kay ivey - governor "i've already asked the board to address the victim notification policy... and they tell me they are reviewing it as we speak," "do you know how they are going to review it andmaybe some changes that could be coming to alabama law?" "well the change you want is for the victim to get notified so that's a no brainer" i asked governor ivey how specifically she is reviewing this case and what actions we could see her take to make sure this never happens in the state of alabama again... but she did not tell me. reporting in guntersville... steven dilsizian...waay31 the alabama attorney general's office is also looking into if the parole board properly notified its office about jimmy spencer's release. the i-team started looking into possible violations more than a month ago. today, we learned the attorney general's office is doing the same thing. waay 31's breken terry is live in franklin county with the new questions she learned the state's asking. wednesday afternoon, franklin county district attorney joey rushing told me he spent the past month trying to find any evidence the parole board notified his office about jimmy spencer's parole hearing.he can't find it.and i'm about to show you-- this could be a bigger flaw in the entire victim notificaiton system. rushing- i absolutely do not think there was ever a notice sent on this case or else we would have had it. a 2015 law changed the parole board's notification system. it created an electronic notification system.it's supposed to help victims track individual cases but rusing told me it's a little different for prosecutors. rushing- i am not making excuses, obviously if there was a notice sent i would have it in a file, or the victim or the attorney general someone would have gotten a notice and we would have known spencer was up again. rushing told me the system is automated. a computer compiles the names and sends out notice letters.he even showed me some recent parole notificaiton letters.but rushing's convinced, his office isn't getting every notification and that's illegal. rushing- the victims did get a notice they came in and said hey we haven't heard from you adn i said what about? and they said so and so is up for parole and i said i sure didn't know that. rushing believes it's happening more often than it should.he also said the automated system makes it hard to hold any specific individual accountable. rushing- the thing about it with the computer and everything being transmissions there and computer generated letters there is no way to go back and check that somebody did put that person in a computer and send that out. here is everything the waay31 i-team has been able to uncover on spencer after he was paroled. spencer was let out of prison in january 2018. he then walked away from a mission center where he was supposed to be for six months within three weeks of arriving. the mission center told us they notified his paroleofficer. spencer is then written misdemanorcitaitons in may in guntersville state park. in june, guntersville police were called on him by a woman he's now charged with killing but he cooperated and police couldn't arrest him. again nothing pops up in a national crime data base on him. on the same day in june spencer is arrested by sardis police for resisitng arrest and drug charges. they contact the state about him and nothingis done again. police say one month later he killed three people in guntersville.