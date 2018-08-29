Speech to Text for Downtown Athens Could See Changes in Three to Five Years

richardson "this is us-- this is classic southern small town" the classic, southern small city of athens may look different in the next 3-5 years. right now, the consulting group, "athens mainstreet" is working with business owners, citizens and community leaders to decide the future of the city. they plan to answer 3 questions this week... higginbotham- "what are the assets of downtown athens, what is downtown athens lacking, and where would you like to see it in the future" amy higginbotham has been a business owner in downtown athens for 5 years and is apart of the discussion. she told me she has a few ideas for where athens can improve. higginbotham "downtown needs to be more cosumer friendly so thats safety, of course, walk-ability, and growth all around" after this week the group will make a plan on which changes are to come. this could mean more music, restaurants, or apartments. richardson "they will leave, crunch some data, and then we'll get a plan to impliment in the next 3-5 years" this is expected to cost 20- thousand dollars. the money will come from city and county funds and grants. in athens, sierra phillips waay31 news