Speech to Text for New Neighborhood Resource Center in Huntsville

about the effort. dan, demetria-- the city hasn't recieved the keys to this house just yet...but in the next few days they'll start moving in furniture to set up shop and hopefully improve this neighborhood. sharron lim , lives nearby, "it has changed a lot. i've lived here for quite a while. a lot of stuff goes on around here. we need a lot of protection around here." sharron lim told me she's excited to hear police will be setting up a resource center on sonya drive. she told me she's lived in the neighborhood for years and said break-ins and shootings have both been an issue here. the city told us not only police but also other agencies such as public works and code enforcement might be involved in the project to help people who live in the valley park neighbhorhood. tommy battle "can we partner better with the community by having police here having community development here. having other city services here. can we partner better with the community and have better services than having everything center around leeman ferry and downtown." mayor tommy battle said those are all questions they will be working to answer during this year long trial program. and councilman devyn keith told me he hopes that the program is successful so it city officials can work to set up resource centers in different areas of the city. devyn keith, district 1"i see this as a place we are going to use to learn in other places as well. this is not only to be implemented in what i consider like this a good neighborhood. you take better neighborhoods and make them better. you take good neighborhoods and make them great. and we have other places where i live right now where i would want to implement this. to sorta turn around those neighborhoods that have negative social stereotypes." and lim told me she's open to any ideas that will make her neighborhood safer. sharron lim , lives nearby, "it would probably help anywhere in this neighborhood. but i'm glad they picked right here." now the city will get the keys to the house on september first. it will be open monday- friday 9am -6pm. live in hsv sm waay 31 news.