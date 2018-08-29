Speech to Text for Naked man caught walking down busy Huntsville street

and waay31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department after she learnedwhat happened leading up to police using a taser to stop the man. sydney? dan, demetria-- huntsville police told me the man in the video charged at an officer with his fists and would not calm down--and that's why an officer they used a taser to get him off the street. mike mahdi, recorded video, "jordan lane gets pretty crazy but no nothing that crazy. " mike mahdi is talking about a naked man strolling down jordan lane on saturday..... mike mahdi, recorded video, "we hear a whole bunch of honking and commotion and we look over and basically there is a butt-naked dude running around screaming at everybody." mahdi told me that's when he called 9-1-1 then used his phone to record what the man was doing while they waited for huntsville police to arrive. mike mahdi, recorded video, "the second anyone would walk over to him he would start screaming at them. tell them to leave him alone and he just wanted to go through his stroll." the department told us the unidentified nakedman told the officer who responded he was going to have to shoot him to stop him from strolling down the street. michael johnson, "he was also screaming a lot of unintelligible things like the world was ending and just talking random things that didn't make sense." and mahdi told us he watched the man's encounter unfold with police... mike mahdi, recorded video, "he started to dart towards him. running at him about to attack the cop. and then the second cop got out of the car and shot him with a taser. the huntsville police department told us because the man was just making verbal threats and didn't have a weapon that's why a taser was used... mike mahdi, recorded video "i'm surprised nothing else happened to him. when he went straight sprinting at the cop." at this time--the man in the video hasn't been identified or charged by police. johnson told us he was taken for a mental health evaluation. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.