2 Paramedics on Medical Leave

Posted: Wed Aug 29 08:15:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

was taken for a mental health evaluation. testing results are due back tomorrow for oil in a vape pen which made seven first responders sick in lauderdale county. two paramedics remain on leave after they became sick when they came in contact with oil from a vape pen. it's thought the oil is a mix of cbd and thc oil - both marijuana derivatives. one woman told us the entire community worried about first responders and the city. helms- we're very thankful that they are okay because they all come in here and we love them all. rogersville city hall also reopened after a short quarantine. the vape pen was taken by a suspect during
