Clear
BREAKING NEWS: AG's Office: Murder suspect improperly released Full Story

Huntsville Police Tase Naked Man

Huntsville Police Tase Naked Man

Posted: Wed Aug 29 08:14:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 08:14:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Huntsville Police Tase Naked Man

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

effect your morning commute a man walking down a busy huntsville street wearing nothing was tased by police. you're looking at video of the naked man... it's been watched almost 90 thousand times on facebook since the incident on jordan lane saturday. huntsville police told us the man in the video charged at an officer with his fists--and that's why an officer used a taser on him. waay 31 talked to the man who recorded the video of the man, right after calling police. "jordan lane gets pretty crazy but no nothing that crazy. " "i'm surprised nothing else happened to him. when he went straight sprinting at the cop." at this time--the man in the video hasn't been identified or charged by police. officers tell us he
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events