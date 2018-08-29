Speech to Text for Huntsville Police Tase Naked Man

effect your morning commute a man walking down a busy huntsville street wearing nothing was tased by police. you're looking at video of the naked man... it's been watched almost 90 thousand times on facebook since the incident on jordan lane saturday. huntsville police told us the man in the video charged at an officer with his fists--and that's why an officer used a taser on him. waay 31 talked to the man who recorded the video of the man, right after calling police. "jordan lane gets pretty crazy but no nothing that crazy. " "i'm surprised nothing else happened to him. when he went straight sprinting at the cop." at this time--the man in the video hasn't been identified or charged by police. officers tell us he