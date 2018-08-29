Clear
Car Believed to Belong to Suspect

Posted: Wed Aug 29 07:53:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 07:53:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

plan is... neither have gotten back with us. authorities believe they found a car belonging to the suspect in a franklin county shooting. here is a picture of the car the sheriff's office found they believe belongs to leo-bardo don-augustin. don-augistin is accused of shooting a person at a home on county road 77. the victim is alive - but authorities didn't release their name, but said they might be related to don-augistin. authorities told waay 31 - search dogs lost track of donaugustin monday night--and they do not plan use the dogs or a helicopter to continue the search. donaugustin is still considered armed and dangerous and could
