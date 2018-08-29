Your Voice, Your Vote

Clear
Posted: Wed Aug 29 07:43:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 07:43:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

this morning we have results from the municipal elections...and we also confirmed there was just a 10- percent voter turnout. a runoff election is needed for district two city council in huntsville. even with 50percent of the vote, francis akridge barely missed the required 50.1% to win. we've left a message with the city to see if there will be a recount or if a runoff is scheduled. jennie robinson won the district three race with nearly 75 percent of the vote. and in district 4 -- incumbent bill kling -- kept his spot with a win over jacob anders and jackie reed. the open position on the huntsville city schools board of education is now filled. walker mcginnis defeated ryan renaud... mcginnis got 903 votes in the race... we also have the results this morning for city council and school board races in scottsboro. mike ashburn won for place 3... richard bailey for place 4.. gary stewart for place 5.. lee benson will be the new school board representative for place 1. and in muscle shoals --people overwhelmingly voted not to increase the city's ad
