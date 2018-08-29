Speech to Text for Resource Center Program Launches

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

needed to be filled right now.. happening today - huntsville city leaders are expecting to realse more information on a new neighborhood resource center coming to the area. the whole purpose of the center is to help enhance community policing in effort to help lower crime in neighborhoods with a higher crime rate....the resource center will be in a home renovated by habitat for humanity... the center will also be staffed by huntsville police.. today city leaders, police and others will launch the neighborhood resource pilot center program. the announcement will be at 1-30 this afternoon. and we'll keep you updated throughout