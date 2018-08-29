Clear
Resource Center Program Launches

Posted: Wed Aug 29 07:37:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 07:37:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

needed to be filled right now.. happening today - huntsville city leaders are expecting to realse more information on a new neighborhood resource center coming to the area. the whole purpose of the center is to help enhance community policing in effort to help lower crime in neighborhoods with a higher crime rate....the resource center will be in a home renovated by habitat for humanity... the center will also be staffed by huntsville police.. today city leaders, police and others will launch the neighborhood resource pilot center program. the announcement will be at 1-30 this afternoon. and we'll keep you updated throughout
