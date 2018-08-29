Clear
Darrel Long Rescinded his Resignation

Darrel Long Rescinded his Resignation

new this morning ... we now have a copy of the letter former hazel green high school principal darrell long's attorney sent the madison county school board ... long resigned one week into the school year ... but now his attorney says he was forced to resign ... and wants to take his resignation back ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now at hazel green high school with the school board's response to the allegations in that letter ... the things that were in that letter, or that were reported, are just not true. the board accepted his resignation and we're moving on and we're just excited with the direction hazel green is going to be going now. and after madison county schools selected dr. quinn headen as the new principal for hazel green high school. headen was voted in after an a u-nanimous vote by the madison county board of education. superintendent matt massey of madison county schools says the districthired a new principal for hazel green high school... because the position simply needed
