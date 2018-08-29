Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31 sarah single terry. former hazel green high school principal darrel long wants to take back his resignation ... long's attorney sent a letter to the madison county school board saying he was forced to resign ... the school board says that is not true ... and they're moving forward with their pick for principal ... dr quinn headen ... bil this man is the new principal at hazel green high school - doctor quin headen. the school board unanimously approved his hiring. superintendent massey said the district hired quinn because the position simply needed to be filled immediately. this morning two people are dead after a scaffolding collapse in orange county florida- near disney world.... crews were working on the 6th floor of a hotel construction site- when the scaffold fell down. a third person was able to hang on and climb to safety. right now- crews are working to see what caused the collapse. happening today - senator john mccain is lying in state at the arizona state capitol. the public will have the chance to pay its respects. abc news will have a live special report of senator mccain today as he lies in state today. that will happen at noon right here on waay 31 after the midday news. a man is in huntsville hospital recovering from a gun shot wound. and the suspected shooter has still not been found. police say this happened around 9:30 last night. a man was shot in the leg and drove himself to a gas station. right now, police continue to investigate the shooting. two teens are arrested, accused of intentionally burning down a house in huntsville. huntsville fire investigators found out the fire at home on alpine street last week was set on purpose. five people are left without a home because of the fire. this man -- william wooden -- was arrested after a drive-by shooting at a home on wade road. police told waay 31 the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute --saying the victim used to date wooden's girlfriend. authorities believe they found a car belonging to the suspect in a franklin county shooting. don-augistin is accused of shooting a person at a home on county road 77. the victim is alive - but authorities didn't release their name, but said they might be related to don-augistin. a brand new neighborhood resource center is one step closer to becoming a reality in huntsvile... of the center is to help enhance community policing in effort to help lower crime in neighborhoods with a higher crime rate. city officials will introduce the center program