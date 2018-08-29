Clear

Local Athletes Ready For Their Time With Auburn

Let's take a look at what local players could see action Saturday for Auburn.

yesterday was all about the tide, today we're talking tigers. auburn is set for their top 10 matchup against number 6 washington saturday in the atl. will any of our local boys from the tennesse valley see action saturday come 2:30? let's find out. on defense jordyn peters out of muscle shoals is listed as a backup in auurn's secondary, he had some great plays last year,..and on offense side, austin troxell, the former madison academy mustang is listed as the backup right tackle. the redshirt freshmen sits behind jr jack driscoll. staying with the offense, the runningback position is held down by kam martin, followed by jartavious whitlow, ...gus malzahn also mentioned shaun shivers in the mix, but what about mr. football, and former austin black bear, asa martin? will he see the field saturday? we got asa martin who's going to have a chance to be out there so i say all four of those guys will have some chance to play in the first game in soem capacity looking forward to seeing him take the field for the first time in orange and blue. ok moving on to a quick injury update for the tigers, richard mcbryde out for the seasonwith a neck injury. this is just awful news for him, he'll now have to wait till after senior year to explore any eligibility. he was looking to provide depth at linebacker. other notes, joey gatewood not playing in the opener, dealing with thumb issues. and jamel dean has aninjured hand, but he is expected to play against the huskies. just a tough one for richard, his teammate and starting middle linebacker, deshaun davis, is just upset as anyone about the injury, but he's got a game to play this weekend. and his eyes are on jake browning and that washington running back myles gaskin. they got a good offense, good quarterback, someone i respect,i know my hands are fulll as head of the defense to get the guys prepared, but i'm up for the
