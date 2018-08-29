Speech to Text for Hazel Green High School gets a new principal

valorem tax... new at ten... hazel green high school has a new principal after a u- nanimous vote by the madison county board of education. but right before the vote... the former principal... who resigned in early august... tried to take back his resignation through a letter from his attorney... waay 31's kody fisher is live in madison county with why the district decided to move forward in hiring a new principal... superintendent matt massey of madison county schools says the districthired a new principal for hazel green high school... because the position simply needed to be filled right now.. massey confirms the district did indeed get a letter from former principal darrell long's... attorney... massey did not give specifics about what the letter said... but he did have a response to the allegations laid out in the letter regarding why the former principal resigned... the things that were in that letter, or that were reported, are just not true. the board accepted his resignation and we're moving on and we're just excited with the direction hazel green is going to be going now. waay 31 made an official request to the district for a copy of the letter... superintendent massey says he will run it past the district's attorney to see if they can release it to us... i've also contacted former principal long's attorney to get a copy of the letter... but have not gotten a response yet... as soon as we get our hands on the document we'll let you know what sort of allegations are being made against the district... reporting live in madison county... kody fisher... waay