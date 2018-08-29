Speech to Text for bus bucks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 5 - changes are in store for the huntsville public transit system - and could be here as early as next year. but first - the city is asking for your input on what those changes should be. it's all thanks to a 90-thousand dollar, 9-month study run by a consulting firm hired by the city of huntsville. today the city held an open forum where people were asked to vote on what the city's next step should be. waay 31's sierra phillips talked to people at the forum to find out what changes could be coming to public transportation in huntsville. graham-"we want them to improve the service" mcdowell- "i think of charlie-- the starkissed tuna-- we're like driving in tuna cans" leonard graham and bonnie mcdowell came to the city"s forum on tuesday to have their voices heard on how to improve the buses they ride everyday. graham was focused on extending service times-- but mcdowell was worried about safety. mcdowell-"the bus drivers have a very dangerous job" she says the changes proposed are not enough. mcdowell "its going to be a while before things improve-- right now they're doing their best" ll- "people who came out today were given "bus bucks" to vote on how they think the money should be prioritized" miller "we were so excited when the city started listening to the community around the key issue of transportation" cathy miller told me a united way study from 2014 was part of what got the ball rolling on what she says is much needed change miller "both as a health issue-- they couldn't get to doctors appointments, they couldnt get to get their medication, couldnt get to healthy food, and also as an employment issue" miller said this is a step in the right direction miller "i think good things are going to happen" but mcdowell is skeptical anything will happen mcdowell "until i see changes then i know they're improving things" the 9 month study will cost 90 thousand dollars--- 80 percent of that is federally funded while the other 20 percent is from the cities general budget in hsv, sp, waay31 the consulting firm told waay 31 - after the study is done the city will create a 5 year plan to implement changes. if you missed the meetings today and didn't get a chance to vote in person - you will be able to vote online soon. once the link is available we will have it on our website at waay