Why the Huntsville Municipal Elections Aren't Combined with General Elections

happening right now! here's a live look at huntsville fire station number 4 - one of the polling places for today's huntsville general municipal election. you can see some of that rain steven was just talking about... the polls close in three hours. voters are decideing races in huntsville, scottsboro and muscle shoals. waay 31's brittany collins is live from a huntsville polling location to explain why these election weren't combined with the june primaries. i reached out to the secretary of state john merrill...he explaine d it's confusing to hold multiple elections on the same day if they're not related. even if that means low voter turnout. berwell--it's not a big deal to me to drive over here to vote. no. many voters i spoke with don't mind several elections a year... even if low turnout doesn't support that statement. petersen--this is a privilege we have in our country. i feel like we are really foolish to not keep that privilege and use it. secretary of state john merrill told me every city decides when it wants to hold its municipal election. petersen--the local elections are where you should start... if the municipal election was the same day as the general election or primaries you'd have to fill out multiple ballots. but it would save the city tens of thousands of dollars. federal, state and county elections are on one ballot because they're all structured the same way. but people i talked to today think the municipal election is just as important....because it plays a big role in local tax money. petersen--the city streets are very important to us. our neighborhood is very important to us. berwell--we need to keep those good leaders that work together and try to promote huntsville and bring it forward and do good things for our education and all of the citizens of this area. if need be--there'll be a scheduled run-off 6 weeks from today in october. if need be--there'll be a scheduled run-off 6 weeks from today in october. the general election is on tuesday november 6th reporting live in huntsville brittany collins