Speech to Text for Herbicide Popcorn Incedent

new at 6-- people in muscle shoals are shocked after herbicide was possibly found in the free popcorn for customers at a local store. this happened at the rural king on woodward avenue where the alabama department of public health received reports on sunday. they are still investigating the case but tell waay31 thirty or more people may have eaten the contaminated popcorn . waay31's steven dilsizian visited the rural king earlier today where he talked to people about the health concern. im here at the rural king in muscle shoals where herbicide seemed to have been mixed in the popcorn oil... now i spoke with one woman earlier who said she used to go to rural king all the time... but now she's never going back. camille greider - lives in muscle shoals "i was shocked and outraged... downright appalled... dr. karen landers with the alabama department of public health says they learned about the accidental contamination after rural king contacted them. landers tells me there is no real way to test for herbicide in the food... but they are going off of what the store told them and are continuing to investigate. one of the biggest questions is how this even happened.... today i walked inside the store to find out...where i was told the manager was busy and he would get back to me but i still have not received a phone call. camille greider "they threw out the popcorn machine but that doesnt get to the facts... ya know... who put that in there?" so far the department of public health says nobody has reported any symptoms but they they are continuing to monitor hospitals