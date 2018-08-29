Speech to Text for Could Laws Change After Spencer Release?

across the state one shoals lawmaker says things need to change after the parole board let a man now charged with murdering three people out of prison early. many people tell waay31 they believe the parole board failed when they let jimmy spencer out of prison despite the fact that he was supposed to be serving a life sentence for crimes in the shoals. the outrage boilingover and leaves one lawmaker telling us things need to change. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the franklin county courthouse where she met with representative johnny mac morrow to discuss the spencer case, breken? morrow tells me the parole board needs to do their job. he says parts of the laws in the prison reform and sentencing reform also need to change so that more jimmy spencer's are not released to the public. morrow- when i heard the district attorney of franklin county wasn't notified why not? franklin county representative johnny mac morrow tells us he's concerned because neither the franklin county district attorney nor spencer's original victim were notified about his 2017 parole hearing. morrow- anytime that victim is up for parole that victim should be notified. in the parole boards notice of hearings it says , victims of anything less than first degree burglary are no longer recgonized as victims. spencer was convicted of second degree burglary. morrow says the law needs to change and every victim should be notified in a case. victim- they have failed the state of alabama completely. rushing- it's one of the tragedies of the parole system that this individual was allowed out. that's jimmy spencer's original victim from franklin county and the franklin county district attorney telling us jimmy spencer should have never been paroled. the parole board is now paroling inmates at a 54% rate, according to their data. morrow also says he wants to go back and look at what laws can be changed because of this case. morrow- when things like this happen absolutely we need to go back and say are we going down the right road, because i'm not sure we are. i have repeatedly called governor kay ivey's office to ask her what action she plans to take. i've not heard from them. i've also called the attorney general's office to see if they plan to do anything. they havem't gotten backto me either. in franklin co